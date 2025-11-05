Sorokin made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Boston on Tuesday.

He allowed just one goal in the shootout. Sorokin and the Isles continue to scuffle this season. He's 3-4-2 with a 3.33 GAA and .879 save percentage in nine starts. That save percentage is 38th in the NHL. His GAA is 55th. Those simply don't compute with Sorokin's career averages of 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage. There may be some signs of life, though. Sorokin has played four games (1-1-2) with new goalie coach, Sergei Naumovs, who successfully coached the netminder in the KHL from 2018-2020. In the four games, he allowed four goals just once compared to four of his first five games with former goalie coach, coach Piero Greco. You may be able to buy low now before Sorokin really starts to stabilize his game.