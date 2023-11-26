Sorokin made 40 saves in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
It was his 18th NHL shutout. Sorokin hasn't been his excellent self this season -- he has allowed four or more goals in six of his last 10 games. But perhaps we're seeing a bit of an uptick. Sorokin allowed just two goals his last game and now has a shutout without a win. Sooner or later, his talent will override the turbulence on Long Island.
