Sorokin saved all 33 shots he faced in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Sorokin's first shutout of the season was a much-needed strong outing after a sluggish start to the year. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 4-4-2 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 10 appearances. After three regulation losses to start the year, Sorokin has only one such defeat in his last seven games. His play is trending upwards, and if Sorokin can continue to find the win column every other game, he can be trusted again in most fantasy formats. For now, however, it is good to have a backup plan if Sorokin falls back into a slump. His next chance to take the ice is Monday against New Jersey.