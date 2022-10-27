Sorokin stopped all 41 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Sorokin improved his record to 2-3-0 with his best performance of the young season. It was Sorokin's first shutout of 2022-23 after he finished second behind Jacob Markstrom with seven last season. Sorokin got some help from the crossbar on an Adam Fox shot when the score was 1-0 early in the third period, and that break was all the Islanders needed, as they extended their lead soon after and cruised to victory from there.