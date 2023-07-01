Sorokin signed an eight-year, $66 million contract extension with the Islanders on Saturday, according to his agent Dan Milstein.

That's a huge signing for the Islanders as Sorokin is considered one of the top five goaltenders in the NHL. The talented 27-year-old was 31-22-7 with a 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage last season. He should be a high fantasy selection for the 2023-24 season.