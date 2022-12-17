Sorokin allowed five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Sorokin had allowed one goal across three previous matchups with the Coyotes in his career, so this was a stunning reversal of fortune. The 27-year-old goalie continues to skid -- he's lost five straight outings while allowing 17 goals in that span. It's a rather unprecedented poor stretch for Sorokin, who has been one of the best goalies in the league over the last three seasons. He's now at 10-10-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 21 outings this season. There's little reason to think he won't steer out of the slump, but his next chance to get on track will probably be Monday versus the Avalanche, as it's likely Semyon Varlamov will get the nod Saturday in Vegas on the second half of a back-to-back.