Sorokin is expected to guard the home net in Saturday's clash against New Jersey, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

With Saturday's start, Sorokin will take sole possession of second place for most goalie appearances in Islanders history, trailing only Billy Smith. Across 10 appearances in the 2026-27 campaign, the 31-year-old Sorokin has posted a 6-4-0 record, a 2.41 GAA, a shutout and a .911 save percentage. He'll face a relatively tough matchup Saturday against New Jersey, but fantasy managers should start Sorokin with confidence given his track record as a consistent top-10 goalie in the NHL.