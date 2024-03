Sorokin is expected to start on the road against LA on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Saturday.

Semyon Varlamov will get the nod Sunday versus Anaheim. Sorokin has won his last five starts while saving 116 of 126 shots (.921 save percentage). He's 22-13-11 with a 3.01 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 46 outings this season. The Kings have a 32-19-11 record but are just 13-10-7 at home, so this might be a somewhat favorable matchup for Sorokin.