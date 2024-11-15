Sorokin is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will attempt to rebound after allowing at least three goals in each of his past five starts. He's 4-3-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. The Kraken have been a middling squad in 2024-25, posting an 8-8-1 record while being tied for 17th offensively with 3.00 goals per game.