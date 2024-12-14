Sorokin will defend the visiting net in Chicago on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin gets the return matchup against the Blackhawks, as he stopped 26 shots Thursday, beating Chicago 5-4. Sorokin is 9-8-4 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 21 starts this season. The Blackhawks will be a tired team after playing in New Jersey on Saturday. Chicago has found the back of the net 71 times in 29 games this season.