Sorokin is expected to start on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has a 22-14-11 record, 2.99 GAA and .910 save percentage in 47 appearances in 2023-24. He's allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four outings while winning three of those games. The Sabres rank 21st offensively with 2.94 goals per contest, so they're a somewhat favorable matchup for the hot goaltender.