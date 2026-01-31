Sorokin is slated to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has won his past two starts while stopping 41 of 42 shots (.976 save percentage). He's 18-12-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 32 outings in 2025-26. The Predators are going through a rough patch in which they've posted a 1-3-2 record to drop to 24-23-6 overall.