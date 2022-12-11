Sorokin is set to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Sorokin will attempt to end his three-game losing streak. He's 10-8-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .927 save percentage in 19 contests this season. The Hurricanes have the 25th-placed offense with 2.88 goals per game.

