Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports, indicating he will get the nod Wednesday against the Rangers.

Sorokin was only on the ice briefly for the optional session but it is expected that he will play. He has a 1-3-0 record this season after losing his past two starts. Sorokin will look to bounce back after giving up five goals on 26 shots to Tampa Bay in a 5-3 loss last Saturday. The Rangers dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Colorado on Tuesday.