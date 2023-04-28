Sorokin is set to guard the home crease in Game 6 against Carolina on Friday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Sorokin stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes to force Game 6. He's 2-3 with a 2.77 GAA and a .917 save percentage in five playoff contests this year. Carolina had the 15th-ranked offense with 3.20 goals per game in the regular season.