Sorokin is set to serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin snapped a five-game winning streak Tuesday against Detroit, but he'll still draw a third consecutive start in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Canucks, who are scoring 2.73 goals per game this year, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league.