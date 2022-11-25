Sorokin is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Friday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Sorokin will be looking to extend his hot streak after winning his last two games and posting a 49-save shutout over Edmonton on Wednesday. He's 9-5-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .934 save percentage in 15 games this season. Columbus has the 21st-ranked offense with 2.95 goals per game.