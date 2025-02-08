Sorokin is expected to start Saturday's road game against the Wild, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin's seven-game winning streak came to an end in Winnipeg on Friday, as he allowed four goals on 27 shots (.852 save percentage). However, he'll have a chance to bounce back in the second half of the back-to-back set since Saturday's matchup is the Islanders' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. He'll have a more favorable opponent Saturday, as the Wild rank 21st in the NHL with 2.82 goals per game.