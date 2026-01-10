Sorokin is expected to patrol the road crease in Minnesota on Saturday, as reports.

Sorokin returned this week after a seven-game absence with a lower-body injury and was spectacular, stopping all 44 shots in a 9-0 victory over New Jersey. Sorokin is 13-10-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 25 starts this season. Sorokin is tied for the NHL lead with Jesper Wallstedt in shutouts with four. The Wild are 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.11 goals per game.