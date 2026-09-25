Sorokin is slated to start Saturday's preseason finale at home against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Semyon Varlamov will draw the home start against the Rangers on Friday, while Sorokin will defend the home crease during the Islanders' final preseason matchup in the second half of the back-to-back set. Sorokin started Tuesday's road preseason game against the Rangers and allowed three goals on nine shots while playing approximately half the game. He's expected to play the full game Saturday and appears to be in line to serve as the Islanders' No. 1 netminder to begin the regular season.