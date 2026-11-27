Sorokin will defend the road net in Saturday's clash against the Flyers, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will get the starting nod for the second half of the Islanders' upcoming back-to-back. The 31-year-old backstop has won four of his last five starts and currently holds a 10-5-2 record, a 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 17 outings this season. The star netminder has allowed more than three goals just once over his last six appearances, making him a must-start for Saturday, given the Isles' favorable matchup against Philadelphia.