Sorokin is on track to start Saturday at home versus Boston, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has won his last two straight, giving up five goals on 57 shots in road victories over Dallas and Detroit. He is 19-13-11 with a 3.11 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He has a tough matchup against Boston, who are tied with Florida for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with 84 points.