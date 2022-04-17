Sorokin is on track to start Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin manned the starter's net at Sunday's morning skate with top netminder Semyon Varlamov (illness) unavailable, and he was also the first goalie off the ice, which puts him on track to start a third game in a row Sunday.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Stellar in shutout•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Career-high save total in win•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to start Tuesday•