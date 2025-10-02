Sorokin is expected to start on the road during Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will get the nod during the Islanders' preseason finale, and he previously indicated that he hoped to play in two full games ahead of the regular season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him stay in net for the entirety of the matchup. The 30-year-old should serve as the Islanders' No. 1 netminder once the regular season begins after he went 30-24-6 with a 2.71 GAA and .907 save percentage over 61 regular-season appearances last year.