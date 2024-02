Sorokin is set to start at home against Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Sorokin saved 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Monday. He improved to 15-12-9 with a 3.13 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2023-24. Sorokin will attempt to build off that strong performance Thursday, though Tampa Bay, which ranks ninth offensively this year with 3.43 goals per game, figures to be a difficult adversary.