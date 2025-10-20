Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Slated to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will draw the home start against the Sharks on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin began the year on a three-game losing streak but ended the skid Saturday against Ottawa, turning aside 29 of 33 shots (.879 save percentage) in a 5-4 victory. He'll make a second consecutive start Tuesday, while David Rittich is expected to tend the twine at home against the Red Wings on Thursday.
