Sorokin will draw the home start against the Sharks on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin began the year on a three-game losing streak but ended the skid Saturday against Ottawa, turning aside 29 of 33 shots (.879 save percentage) in a 5-4 victory. He'll make a second consecutive start Tuesday, while David Rittich is expected to tend the twine at home against the Red Wings on Thursday.