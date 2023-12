Sorokin is expected to start at home Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin is 10-4-7 with a 3.09 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 21 outings this season. He did win his last start versus Carolina on Saturday, but the 28-year-old goaltender surrendered four goals on 40 shots in that contest. The Penguins rank 26th offensively this year with 2.84 goals per game, so this figures to be a favorable matchup for Sorokin.