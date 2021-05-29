Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal on the road in Saturday's Game 1 versus Boston.

Sorokin was excellent in the Islanders' first-round series versus the Penguins, going 4-0-0 while posting an admirable 1.95 GAA and .943 save percentage. He'll attempt to extend his postseason winning streak to five games in a road matchup with a Bruins squad that averaged 3.20 goals per contest in its first-round matchup with the Capitals.