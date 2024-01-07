Sorokin stopped 24 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sorokin nearly got through the second period with the game tied at 1-1, but a pair of goals in 90 seconds put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1 at the intermission. The Islanders were unable to bounce back from that, sending Sorokin to his fourth loss in the last seven outings. In that span, he's allowed four or more goals four times. The 28-year-old is at a 12-7-8 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 27 contests. With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) still ailing, Sorokin figures to receive the lion's share of the starts.