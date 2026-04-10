Sorokin made 13 saves Thursday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

The win -- his first under new coach Pete DeBoer -- snapped a four-game losing streak. Sorokin is one win from his third 30-win season. He is 29-22-2 with seven shutouts, 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage. Sorokin is tied with Jet Greaves for 12th overall in save percentage and with Scott Wedgewood and John Gibson in wins. He will need to be near perfect going forward as the Isles attempt a playoff miracle -- with the win, the Isles moved within one point of the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division. There are three games remaining for each team.