Sorokin made 27 saves in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Sorokin carried a shutout to the 16:26 mark of the third period when Dominic James curled out from below the goal line and banked a wrist shot off his glove. He was spectacular at times, including a filthy left pad save on an Anthony Cirelli backhand in the second period after the Bolts pivot got behind the Isles D. Sorokin ended Tampa's seven-game winning streak and snapped his own three-game losing streak in the process.