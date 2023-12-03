Sorokin made 42 saves in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Sorokin, who has been average at times this season, was in strong form a lot of the night, including the third when he stopped 17 of 18 shots. He still hasn't put together a string of consistently good performances, but he has delivered a 3-1-1 record, including a shutout, in his last five starts. Sorokin will be the key to the Islanders' playoff hopes, so his improving form is a good sign.