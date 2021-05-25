Sorokin kicked out 48 of 50 shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over Pittsburgh in Game 5.

The rookie netminder was terrific once again. New York was outshot by a 50-28 margin, but the Penguins were unable to solve Sorokin from the mid-point of the second period on. Once veteran netminder Semyon Varlamov struggled in Games 2 and 3, Sorokin grabbed the reins and it doesn't appear he'll be handing them back after stopping 77 of 80 shots over the past two contests. Sorokin, who also started Game 1, owns a .951 save percentage in the series.