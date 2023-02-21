Sorokin stopped 44 of 46 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Sorokin has been excellent when facing heavy workloads this season -- he's 5-1-2 across the eight games in which he's seen more than 40 shots. He can thank the Islanders' offense for pulling away in the third period after a close battle over the first two frames. Sorokin is now at 19-17-5 with a 2.43 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 43 appearances. The Islanders have a tough opponent up next when they host the Jets on Wednesday.