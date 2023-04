Sorokin will guard the home net Saturday against the Flyers, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Sorokin will make his sixth consecutive start Sunday against Philadelphia. He's gone 3-2-0 with .938 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA in his last five games. Overall, the the 27-year-old Sorokin is 29-21-7 with a .924 save percentage this season. He'll face a Flyers team averaging 2.7 goals per game, the fourth-lowest in the league.