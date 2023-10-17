Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Sorokin was solid in his season debut Saturday against the Sabres, stopping 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. He'll try to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with an Arizona team coming off a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday.