Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus the Coyotes on Thursday.

Sorokin's last appearance came in relief of Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed) Tuesday against the Avalanche -- Sorokin surrendered four goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss after entering the contest late in the first period. The 28-year-old netminder will try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a middling road matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this year, 14th in the NHL.