Sorokin will be between the home pipes against Arizona on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, which indicates he will get the start against Arizona. Sorokin is 6-3-0 with a 2.20 GAA and a .933 save percentage this year. He will face the Coyotes, who are 5-6-1 and have won their last two games.
