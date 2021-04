Sorokin will be between the pipes Tuesday against Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Sorokin has won four of his last six starts, posting solid ratios (2.26 GAA, .919 save percentage) during that span. He'll be opposed at the other end of the rink by Vitek Vanecek and face a Capitals squad that's reeled off 36 goals in their last eight games.