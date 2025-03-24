Sorokin will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin got the night off Saturday against Calgary, but he'll tend the twine for the sixth time in the Islanders' last seven matchups Monday. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage.
