Sorokin will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Sorokin has won three straight games, allowing just two goals in that stretch and facing no more than 20 shots in a given contest. This is yet another favorable matchup, as the Sabres have lost six straight games while totaling just six goals.
