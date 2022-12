Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Blues.

Sorokin was a little shaky in his last start Friday against Nashville, surrendering two goals on only 21 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a struggling St. Louis squad that's lost four straight contests.