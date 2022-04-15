Sorokin will be stationed between the pipes in Montreal on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin coughed up four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's loss to the Penguins and will be thrust right back in action Friday. Since missing five straight games, the 26-year-old has now started four of the last five contests. He's now 24-15-7 on the year with an impressive 2.34 GAA and .925 save percentage.