Sorokin will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Sharks, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin was solid in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets, turning aside 26 of 28 shots on goal. Across five career outings against San Jose, the Russian netminder has a 2-0-3 record, .916 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. While the Sharks are tied for 29th in the NHL with 2.63 goals per game, they've scored at least three goals in five straight contests, so it will not be an easy task for Sorokin.