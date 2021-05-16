Sorokin led the Islanders onto the ice for pregame warmups and will start Game 1 against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Semyon Varlamov is out with a lower-body injury, so it'll be Sorokin who kicks things off between the pipes for the postseason. He had a fantastic rookie showing, ringing up a 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage across 22 appearances -- which included three shutouts. Sorokin will be opposed by Tristan Jarry at the other end of the rink.