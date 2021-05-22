Sorokin will guard the home goal during Saturday's Game 4 versus the Penguins.

Sorokin played well in his playoff debut in Sunday's Game 1 against Pittsburgh, stopping 39 of 42 shots en route to a 4-3 win, but the Islanders still decided to roll with the battle-tested vet Semyon Varlamov for Games 2 and 3, which is part of the reason New York is now down 2-1 in the series. Sorokin will try to help the Isles even up the series at two games apiece Saturday.