Sorokin will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Sorokin was pretty sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Panthers, stopping 39 of 42 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging Buffalo team that's won three straight games.