Sorokin will guard the road goal Saturday versus Calgary per, Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has surrendered 19 goals on 190 shots during his five-game winless skid (0-2-3). He has a 3-3-4 record this season with a 3.28 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 10 appearances. The Flames sit 26th in the league this campaign with 2.75 goals per contest.