Sorokin will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's game in Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin posted a strong 2.29 GAA in 10 March contests but was tagged with four goals on 21 shots before getting yanked Saturday against the Lightning. The 27-year-old fell to 28-20-7 alongside a .922 save percentage through 57 appearances this season. Sorokin is 1-2-0 while allowing nine goals on 89 shots in three outings against the Hurricanes.