Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road versus Colorado.

Sorokin has a 10-10-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 22 appearances. He will be backed up by Cory Schneider because Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is sidelined. The Avalanche sit 19th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this season.